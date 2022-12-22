Anna Bateson

Guardian employees asked to work from home after suspected ransomware attack

Guardian employees asked to work from home after suspected ransomware attack

The business said its online publishing was 'largely unaffected'

clock 22 December 2022 • 3 min read
