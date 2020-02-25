Andy Rubin
Oracle versus Google moves towards closing arguments
Oracle wants $9.3bn in compensation from Google, but Google claims use of Java APIs in Android as 'fair use'
Android creator Andy Rubin leaves Google, switching robotics for startups
Mobile platform talent Andy Rubin leaves to focus on helping other technology startups
Google buys its eighth robotics company this year with Boston Dynamics acquisition
Boston Robotics specialises in building "dynamic" robots and software for "human simulation"
Andy Rubin steps aside as head of Android
Sundar Pichai to take charge of Google's smartphone operating system division