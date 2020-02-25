Android M
Hands-on: The BlackBerry DTEK60 reviewed
Can the new BlackBerry DTEK60 make up for the disappointment of the DTEK50?
BlackBerry ports Hub+ to Android, with iOS version on the way
BlackBerry shifts further into software with Hub+ on Android and, perhaps, iOS
Samsung launches Galaxy Note 7 with IP68 certification
Galaxy Note 7 also sports an improved S-Pen, a 5.7-inch QHD screen and supports USB Type-C
Cambridge study finds 85 per cent of Android devices are insecure
New test gives top marks to Google's own Nexus range, which receives Android updates and patches before the rest of the market
Google launches Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Android Marshmallow, Pixel C hybrid tablet and new Chromecast
Targets both Apple and Microsoft with bevy of new devices
Android 6.0 Marshmallow is officially out of the bag with SDK and final preview launch
Squishy and sweet new OS is heading your way
Top IT stories this week: Apple security glitch, Windows 10 launch date and Snowden slams UK's plans
Computing's top seven stories from the past seven days. Read all about it!
Google unveils Android M and Project Brillo as part of Internet of Things push at I/O
Google reveals plans for connected devices and improvements to Android OS as part of 'mobile revolution' - which doesn't include Google Glass