Android
Warning over malware campaigns that compromised half-a-million Android users
Apps purporting to be utilities for optimising device performance downloaded malware
Google halts Chrome 79 update over bug that renders users' data impossible to find on Android devices
Google says a fix could take up to a week emerge
Xiaomi's Mi CC9 Pro is the 'world's first' 108MP penta-camera smartphone
It's got five on it
All-in-one Microsoft Office Mobile app for Android and iOS released
New Office Mobile app will provide stripped down versions of Word, Excel and PowerPoint optimised for smartphone screens
Dozens of Android apps infected with adware found on the Google Play Store
The iffy Android apps have been downloaded more than eight million times since July 2018
Samsung launches 'Galaxy Enterprise Edition' devices that offer Android updates for four years
Samsung makes play for corporate smartphone market
Samsung rushes out fix for Galaxy S10 fingerprint security flaw
Fingerprint security flaw fix too late to stop NatWest and Nationwide withdrawing support in their mobile banking apps
Android security flaw gives attackers full control of Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy smartphones
While patched in December 2017, a number of recent Android smartphones have been exploited in the wild
Huawei's first Google-free phone loses ability to install Google apps
Now with even less Google
Warning over new Android spyware, dubbed Joker, found in 24 malicious apps in Google's Play store
Joker malware can read SMS messages, contact lists and other information on victims' Android handsets
Flooded market for iPhone security flaws makes Android zero-days worth more than iOS
Exploit broker Zerodium will pay $500,000 more for top Android security flaws than Apple iOS exploits
Chinese authorities behind two-year old iOS hack - and Android and Windows also compromised
Apple iOS compromise widespread in Xinjiang also affected Android and Windows PCs - but Google's Project Zero did not disclose these findings
Fairphone announces new modular smartphone the Fairphone 3
Dutch social enterprise shines a light on murky practices in the electronics supply chain
Huawei shows-off Harmony, it's operating system to replace Windows and Android
Huawei touts one proprietary operating system to rule all devices
Huawei's HongMeng operating system will be revealed this week, suggest reports from China
Honor-branded smart TVs and smartphones expected to be the first to run Huawei's HongMeng operating system
Google to auction Android search slots in a bid to satisfy EU antitrust authorities
From 2020, consumers will be given a choice of three search engines - but the search providers will have to pay Google to participate
New 'highly targeted' mobile malware, dubbed 'Monokle', linked to Russian hackers
Researchers believe the malware was created by STC, a Russian company accused of interfering in the 2016 US presidential election
25 million Android devices infected by new malware variant dubbed 'Agent Smith'
'Agent Smith' malware replaces legitimate applications with malicious versions
More than 1,000 Android apps evade permissions and share data anyway
Shift from 'ask on install' to 'ask on first use' enables Baidu Android SDK to exfiltrate user data
Anti-virus software makers build-in signatures to detect Chinese government malware
Avast, Check Point, McAfee, Symantec and Malwarebytes rush to build defences against Chinese government smartphone spyware
Zombie game for Android found to be stealing personal data
Scary Granny ZOMBY Mod, downloaded 50,000 times, was harvesting credentials, researchers found
Bill Gates: Letting Google dominate the mobile market with Android my 'greatest mistake'
'The greatest mistake ever is whatever mismanagement I engaged in that caused Microsoft not to be what Android is' - Gates
Huawei expects smartphone sales to fall by half outside of China
Huawei is considering pulling launch of Honor 20 smartphone from Europe in order to focus on China
Android adware plugin crippled smartphones, say researchers
BeiTaPlugin adware in more than 200 apps in the Google Play Store effectively bricked smartphones