Andrew Jassy

Amazon accused of misleading US congress over business practices

Legislation and Regulation

Amazon accused of misleading US congress over business practices

Executives including Jeff Bezos may have lied under oath when denying allegations that Amazon illegally favours its own products

clock 18 October 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Sunderland University suffers 'extensive IT disruption' after cyber attack

14 October 2021 • 2 min read
02

LinkedIn shuts up shop in China

15 October 2021 • 2 min read
03

First Windows 11 Patch Tuesday update lowers AMD chip performance

13 October 2021 • 3 min read
04

Plans to allow police access to NHS data could erode trust in healthcare, England's Data Guardian warns

12 October 2021 • 3 min read
05

Hybrid working: The office in 2022 and beyond

15 October 2021 • 2 min read