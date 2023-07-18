Analytics

Protecting Wimbledon: 'Data is at the heart of everything we do'

Big Data and Analytics

Protecting Wimbledon: 'Data is at the heart of everything we do'

Whether in sport or security, it’s all about data

clock 18 July 2023 • 3 min read
Wimbledon 2023: Tennis whites, Pimm's and IBM AI

Big Data and Analytics

Wimbledon 2023: Tennis whites, Pimm's and IBM AI

AI is finding new data and new insights – but pronouncing ‘Djokovic’ has been a struggle

clock 17 July 2023 • 4 min read
Learning lessons from Netflix's losses

Big Data and Analytics

Learning lessons from Netflix's losses

If a streaming giant like Netflix can experience such a sharp fall, subscription-based companies everywhere should be mindful of the difficult times

clock 19 July 2022 • 4 min read
Location intelligence: how smart thinking has kept West Midlands transport on the rails

Business Software

Location intelligence: how smart thinking has kept West Midlands transport on the rails

Key workers' reliance on public transport meant it was vital to keep it running throughout the pandemic - despite national attempts to scale back

clock 10 January 2022 • 7 min read

Big Data and Analytics

Trainline's machine learning could save travellers £340 million this year

The SplitSave feature uses machine learning, with Trainline's massive data repositories, to efficiently calculate the best way to save customers money

clock 27 January 2020 • 3 min read

Leadership

Data Ops: What it is, and why you should care

Data Ops brings together principles of Agile, DevOps and Lean Manufacturing, but it isn't right for every situation, argues James Lupton, CTO of Cynozure

clock 24 January 2020 • 8 min read

Leadership

Interview with Sumo Logic, Best Enterprise Security Product - Intelligence and Analytics at the Technology Product Awards 2019

Head of Pre-Sales Engineering Clive McDonald tells Computing that companies should not have to discard data to control costs

clock 16 December 2019 • 4 min read

Cloud and Infrastructure

Organisations are struggling to make 'data-guided decisions', according to Computing Delta research

IT departments are providing the data, but the tools are lagging, Computing Delta research among IT leaders reveals

clock 19 November 2019 • 2 min read

Big Data and Analytics

Customers should share employees' view of their data, says Revolut's Lead Data Scientist

If data is oil, Revolut is giving everyone a drilling rig

clock 05 August 2019 • 4 min read

Big Data and Analytics

Increasing public trust in intelligence-led policing

Boyd Mulvey calls for an advocate to champion better communication around the benefits of intelligence-led policing, with comment from the Independent Digital Ethics Panel for Policing and Essex Police

clock 22 May 2019 • 6 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read