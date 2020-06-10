AMT
Sub-OS management tools essential to the coming 'device-as-a-service' revolution, says Intel's Stuart Dommett
Endpoint device management is becoming a more challenging task as the number and range of devices explodes - and more is yet to come with IoT, warns Intel's Stuart Dommett
Security flaws in Intel AMT enable attackers to take control of laptops in 30 seconds
Pwned in 30 seconds: Warning over new security flaws in Intel Active Management Technology
PC maker Purism disables flawed Intel Management Engine
Disabling Intel Management Engine, deeply embedded in Intel CPUs, could circumvent security risks