Amazon Web Services
GoDaddy discloses data breach impacting customers' hosting accounts
Main customer accounts were not impacted, according to the company
US Defense Department asks federal court for 120 days to re-examine certain aspects of JEDI cloud contract
The Department says it wants to re-evaluate a pricing clause, in particular
Sports retailer Decathlon spills 123 million records, including unencrypted employee passwords
Improperly secured AWS ElasticSearch database contained ‘treasure trove’ of employee data, which may include UK staff
Unsecured database exposes passport scans of thousands of British consulting professionals
Passport scans and other personal data was stored on an Amazon Web Services S3 bucket by a company called CHS Consulting
Amazon could protest JEDI decision next week
Microsoft won the $10 billion Pentagon contract after President Trump said he wanted to "screw" Amazon out of the bid
Capital One hacker Paige Thompson pleads not guilty on all counts
Thompson is accused of compromising data on 106 million Capital One customers in the US and Canada
106 million US and Canadian Capital One accounts compromised
Former AWS engineer, named as Paige Thompson, arrested over Capital One security breach that took advantage of a misconfigured firewall to access accounts stored in S3 bucket
Amazon employees celebrate after switching off their last Oracle database
Amazon employees celebrate as a lead engineer in the company's fulfilment team hits the switch-off button on Oracle database
IBM brings Watson AI to AWS, Microsoft Azure and the Google Cloud
Watson AI can now be run across all public, private and hybrid clouds using Kubernetes
AWS Ground Station first customers include DigitalGlobe, BlackSky and Spire
Pay-as-you-go 'ground station-as-a-service' is aimed at lowering costs and streamlining processes
How to move on from perimeter firewalls to suit the cloud
Would you settle for door locks or invest in a burglar alarm too?
Ryanair to shift its infrastructure to Amazon Web Services and close "almost all" its data centres
Ryanair going "all in" on AWS to rebuild business around machine learning
VMware brings its AWS cloud software to Europe
VMware claims that it's looking to 'accelerate and simplify enterprise cloud migration'
Meltdown patch made AWS CPUs work 25 per cent harder, claims SolarWinds
Meltdown patch AWS performance issues chronicled by software vendor SolarWinds
AWS announces P3 instances to accelerate machine learning
Amazon Web Services has announced a new set of powerful GPU instances to speed-up machine learning
Level 3 takes Amazon Chime worldwide
Amazon is encroaching on Microsoft and Cisco stomping grounds
AWS's James Hamilton hits back at Oracle's Mark Hurd over cloud investment claims
AWS distinguished engineer James Hamilton refutes Mark Hurd's cloud investment argument
AWS claims fix for 't2.micro instances' capacity issues in London data centres
Problems with t2.micro instances on Friday down to provisioning issues rather than capacity, suggests AWS
Amazon Web Services' growth slows - but profitability increases
AWS still grew at a rate of 55 per cent in 2016
TruffleHog tool will sniff out secret keys on Github
Tool to help coders keep encryption keys secure could also be used on legacy code to find them...
AWS shows off juggernaut that can store - and transport - 100PB of data
Unit will help speed-up multi-petabyte data migrations, claims Amazon
Don't worry about lock-in, just choose the right vendor, say CIOs
IT leaders at a recent Computing event say choosing a vendor with the right roadmap means you don't have to worry about lock-in
AWS reports record Q2 revenue
Cloud giant rakes in just under $3bn revenue for the quarter
Amazon acquires Cloud9 to deepen cloud development tools portfolio
Amazon buys Cloud9 for cloud-native integrated development environment (IDE)