Databricks announces Delta, aimed at revving up AI development
Delta is intended to reduce the data cleaning grunt work inherent in developing machine learning models as well as speeding everything up
Developing First Utility's chatbot: 'the smallest mistake can make customers very upset'
Dr Natalia Konstantinova describes the benefits and challenges of creating a tireless customer services operative
'Immensely powerful' machine learning has potential to predict the future
Professor Andrew Blake, director of the Alan Turing Institute, believes machine learning and big data have a significant role to play in decision making
The future of machine learning: how are organisations preparing for the next big thing in big data?
Danny Palmer investigates how organisations can best benefit from machine learning - and how they plan to hire those who can help them prosper from it
How machine learning plays a key role in Amazon retail and Kindle services
Amazon director of machine learning Ralf Herbrich describes how machine learning improves services
Peterborough City Council's shift to the Amazon cloud will bring machine learning to social work case files
Richard Godfrey tells Computing how cloud will transform Peterborough City Council - in advance of Computing's Data Centre Summit later this month
Rise of the machines
Amazon and Microsoft are fast-refining their cloud-based machine learning services, and attracting the attention of companies large and small
Machine learning is the next frontier in big data innovation
Machine learning enables organisations to do more, learn more and ultimately get more value from their data, argues Postcode Anywhere CEO Guy Mucklow
Microsoft versus Amazon: Microsoft has the edge in machine learning, argues Forrester's Mike Gualtieri
Microsoft's lead in machine learning encourages Amazon Web Services to rush out its own equivalent
How JustGiving CIO Richard Atkinson uses cloud, data and machine learning to offer fundraisers 'a personal experience'
'If One Direction or Stephen Fry tweet something, we can have 10,000 visitors in ten seconds, so you need to scale quickly,' he tells Computing
Amazon follows Microsoft and Google with AI tools in Amazon Machine Learning service
Amazon becomes the latest cloud service to offer AI tools to enable machine learning and automated decision making