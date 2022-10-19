Amazon Labor Union

Amazon Labor Union defeated in New York election

Corporate

Amazon Labor Union defeated in New York election

News comes as document reveals the tech giant's staggering worker attrition rate

clock 19 October 2022 • 3 min read
Amazon's next union vote begins on 12th October

Corporate

Amazon's next union vote begins on 12th October

Amazon has a history of anti-union sentiment and is already casting doubt on the process.

clock 15 September 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Samsung data breach affects UK customers

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Ransomware gang files SEC complaint over undisclosed breach

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Alibaba cancels cloud split

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Royal Mail budgets £10 million to improve system resilience

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Microsoft launches AI chips to support OpenAI and Copilot

16 November 2023 • 2 min read