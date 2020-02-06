Amazon Echo
Amazon Echo Studio review
Firm's first high-end speaker gets the thumbs up from us
Amazon Echo Show, Sony Smart TVs and Netgear routers all cracked in Pwn2Own Tokyo 2019
Pwn2Own 2019 contestants share a total of $315,000 in this year's Pwn2Own contest in Tokyo with Team Fluoroacetate crowned 'Master of Pwn'
Laser light commands could enable hackers to hijack Google Home and Amazon Echo personal assistants
The researchers claim that virtually any device featuring a microphone and voice-control software could be hijacked
Amazon Echo and Google Home apps can spy on users and phish for passwords
Lackadaisical security around apps for Amazon and Google personal assistants could enable malicious attackers to v-phish for passwords or eavesdrop on households
Amazon working on new deals to pump out ads via its Alexa AI technology, claims CNBC
Amazon rejects report suggesting that it plans to turn Echo voice assistants into ad machines
