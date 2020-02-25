Amazon
Amazon stocks soar after bumper sales in the last quarter of 2019
The company posted revenues of $87.4bn for Q4 2019, with AWS up 34 per cent
Deliveroo, Amazon tell CMA its antitrust probe is based on flawed assumptions
Deliveroo may need 'alternative sources of funding' if the CMS blocks Amazon's investment
Amazon applies to court to stop Microsoft from working on $10bn JEDI cloud project
Contract award decision was influenced by political interference and evaluation errors, Amazon argues in lawsuit
Privacy International demands Amazon, Google and other cloud companies reveal use of 'cloud extraction' technology
Privacy pressure group calls for 17 cloud giants to 'protect customer data from legal backdoors'
Apple is reportedly developing satellite technology to beam internet data to users' devices
But there are some uncertainties associated with the project for now
Amazon, Google and Apple collaborate to create open-source smart home standard
The new standard will be designed to work alongside current connectivity protocols, such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi
UK Government offers NHS data to Amazon for free
The government hopes the move will help reduce pressure on NHS GPs and pharmacists
Amazon Echo Studio review
Firm's first high-end speaker gets the thumbs up from us
Amazon files lawsuit challenging Pentagon's decision to award $10bn JEDI contract to Microsoft
Amazon plans to use video clips of President Trump's comments to make a case that the government wrongly interference in the procurement process
Amazon to challenge Google Stadia with cloud gaming service coming next year
Amazon has already started hiring people for its cloud gaming initiative
Amazon patches Ring Video Doorbell vulnerability that could allow hackers to breach owner's Wi-Fi network
Ring vulnerability attributed to device's use of insecure HTTP rather than encrypted HTTPS
Facebook wielded user data as a bargaining tool, according to leaked internal documents
The Facebook documents were leaked from a civil suit against Facebook
Microsoft nicks $10bn JEDI Department of Defense cloud contract from AWS
Amazon 'surprised' to lose out to Microsoft in monolithic military cloud contract
AWS cloud growth slows as Amazon announces investments in renewables and Prime
AWS growth disappoints as Amazon announces windfarm in Scotland and continues to push Prime
Competition watchdog opens first phase of formal probe into Amazon's Deliveroo deal
CMA will examine whether Amazon's investment in Deliveroo could result in a substantial lessening of competition
Tiny $2 spy chip can be added to IT hardware, claims security researcher Monta Elkins
Bloomberg has been widely derided for its Supermicro spy-chip story, but Elkins claims it's feasible and low cost
Smart TVs are leaking data to companies like Google, Facebook and Amazon, researchers warn
Ad trackers 'pervasive' across Roku and Amazon set-top boxes
Amazon pledges to reduce its climate footprint
Apparent change of heart welcomed by campaigners
Google facing new US antitrust investigation led by more than 30 US state attorneys general
New antitrust investigation into Google expected to be launched on Monday