ALPHABET
Google urged to split up by activist shareholders
But parent company Alphabet rejects all proposals
Google now pays more money in EU fines than it pays in taxes
Google files 2018 revenues revealing that it pays $900m more in fines than it pays in taxes
Google to face record EU fine over Android anti-trust issues
Reuters claims Google will be whacked with record fine in early July
Alphabet opens dedicated cyber security unit called Chronicle
Google-owner Alphabet looks to expand into cyber security
James Damore, the former Google engineer fired over diversity memo, launches class-action lawsuit
'Do no evil' Google accused of bullying and discrimination
Waymo narrows focus in Uber patent case by dropping three lawsuits
Google spin-off Waymo has dropped some, but not all, of its lawsuits relating to ex-employee Anthony Levandowski
Lyft and Waymo team up for self-driving car pilots
Non-exclusive deal will bring two of Uber's biggest rivals together
Google's Waymo sues Uber over industrial espionage allegations
Google's owner Alphabet claims boss of Uber acquisition Otto downloaded 9.7 gigabytes of IP
Google buys Twitter's Crashlytics and Fabric mobile tools
Twitter divests itself of one of its 53 acquisitions
Google seeks a buyer for robotics developer Boston Dynamics
Lack of a marketable product no good to Google's parent company Alphabet
AI can help humanity solve the world's 'hard problems', claims Eric Schmidt
Google chairman believes AI can solve challenges like climate change and tech firms need to work together to make it happen
Alphabet will 'push the envelope' as a tech venture capital firm, claims Google's Larry Page
The A-B-C of Alphabet revealed by Google CEO Page
EU extends Google antitrust investigation response deadline
Google now has until August 31 to answer charges that it is unfairly manipulating search results to benefit its own services
Waitrose modernises enterprise infrastructure with Google Apps For Work
'We wanted a modern technology that would fit with our brand and our style of working with our customers and our employees,' says IT director Cheryl Millington
Wanna read the latest on Google? Why not Alphabet it?
Google restructures and changes name to Alphabet; Sundar Pichai appointed CEO of Google