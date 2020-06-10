ALMA
Organic, prebiotic molecule discovered in a protostar 450 light-years away
Discover of the molecule could indicate the presence of life
Astronomers spot a young star forming in a similar way to how planets are born
The observations were made using the Atacama Array in the Chilean desert
The most luminous galaxy ever discovered is cannibalising at least three of its smaller neighbours, study finds
The galaxy radiates at 350 trillion times the luminosity of the Sun
Scientists uncover young star with four Jupiter and Saturn-sized planets orbiting around it
The most extreme range of orbits yet observed in such a young star system, claim University of Cambridge astronomers
UK researchers claim 1670 Nova Vulpeculae was a white dwarf and a brown dwarf star colliding
Mystery over a 'blaze of glory' witnessed from Earth more than 300 years ago now solved
Astronomers achieve 10 times higher angular resolution of 'monster' galaxy than ever before
Scientists see 'monster' galaxy COSMOS-AzTEC-1 - 12.4 billion light-years away - more closely than ever before
Collision of stars 350 years ago spilled radioactive molecules into space
Signs of a radioactive version of aluminium bound with atoms of fluorine