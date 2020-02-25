alexa
Privacy International demands Amazon, Google and other cloud companies reveal use of 'cloud extraction' technology
Privacy pressure group calls for 17 cloud giants to 'protect customer data from legal backdoors'
Amazon's Alexa Data Services team could track users to their homes, claim insiders
Insiders reveal more about the personal information the Alexa Data Services team are able to read from users' Alexa personal assistants
Microsoft wants to reach the workplace before Alexa
Cortana Skills Kit for Enterprise could hook into existing Microsoft services like email
Amazon working on robot for early 2019, claims Bloomberg report
Amazon robot would probably be little more than an Amazon Echo on wheels
Researchers develop way to turn commands into voice-activated AI software
New attacks against supposedly intelligent assistants demonstrated by US-Chinese researchers
Peter Cochrane: Tech familiarity breeds consent
Nothing reflects how new technology becomes accepted in the mass market than its popularity over Christmas, suggests Peter Cochrane
Voice assistants like Alexa and Siri vulnerable to DolphinAttack 'silent' hacks
Voice assistants can respond to orders inaudible to the human ear, claim researchers at Zhejiang University
Backbytes: 'Alexa! Who will rid me of this troublesome priest?'
TV reporter sparks Amazon Alexa spike in dolls' house sales