Alex Stamos
Facebook CISO Alex Stamos quits for post in academia - and the company has no plans to replace him
Stamos quits Facebook to teach information security to Stanford students
Verizon demands $1bn discount from Yahoo following email surveillance claims
$4.8bn acquisition of Yahoo by Verizon suddenly complicated by email revelations
Facebook to warn users when they're targeted by 'state-sponsored' attacks
But you will need to hand over your phone number to Facebook first
Adobe rushes out fast Flash fix for security flaw exploited by Pawn Storm hackers
Something for the weekend from Adobe
Facebook's new CSO Alex Stamos calls for Adobe Flash to be discontinued
Adobe Flash: Kill it with axes, burn the remains, load the ashes into a rocket, and blast it into the sun, says Facebook's new CSO (well, sort of)
Facebook headhunts new chief security officer Alex Stamos from Yahoo
Status update: Cheerio Yahoo, I've found a new job at Facebook