Nokia agrees to buy French telecommunications company Alcatel-Lucent for £11.2bn
Merger will create £29bn European equipment group
Samsung, Nokia and other mobile vendors in 5G trials
Japanese firm NTT Docomo wants to be ready for commercial deployment by 2020
Qualcomm buys stake in Alcatel as pair work on 'ultra broadband' wireless hardware
American and French companies unite to speed up development of high-speed hotspots
MWC: NEC aims to dominate western telco infrastructure and energy storage markets
President expects 50 per cent company profit to come from overseas by 2017
Europe warned over growing ICT skills shortage
EC issues rallying call to prevent businesses being hamstrung by lack of IT talent
Telco suppliers go from boom to bust
Why are the big telecoms equipment vendors struggling in the age of IP?
Interview: Rob Joyce, head of LTE, O2
O2's 4G guru talks to Computing about the future of mobile wireless in the UK, high bandwidth applications, and where 4G fits in alongside 3G and Wi-Fi coverage
Cisco launches Cius app store
A new portal for users of Cisco's own tablet device arrives in the shape of AppHQ