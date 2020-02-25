Akamai
Silex malware targeting IoT devices spotted by security researchers
Silex attacks any Unix-like system with default login credentials
Security researchers' warning over Linux feature used in biggest ever DDoS attack on Github
GitHub targeted by 1.3 Tbps DDoS attack using Linux feature never intended to be exposed to the internet
ESET warning over ISP-level compromises in new Russian Turla campaign
Attackers appear to download legitimate Adobe Flash Player from Adobe and Akamai IP addresses
Akamai: DDoS activity is down, but proliferation of IoT devices makes internet less secure
Mirai has encouraged a plethora of imitators, warns Akamai
Encryption flaw opened Android and Apple smartphones to online drive-by attacks
Smartphones easily 'pwned' due to OpenSSL flaw that tricked devices into using decades-old encryption standard