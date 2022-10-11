airports

Pro-Russian hackers claim responsibility for taking down US airport websites

Threats and Risks

Pro-Russian hackers claim responsibility for taking down US airport websites

Killnet asked hackers to flood the servers running US airport websites with junk requests

clock 11 October 2022 • 3 min read
