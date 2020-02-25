Airbus
China's APT10 hacking group suspected of cyber attacks against Airbus suppliers
Four major attacks on Airbus's supply chain have been detected in the past 12 months
Airbus warning over security breach
Plane maker admits breach of personal data, but claims that production has been unaffected
Airbus to abandon Microsoft Office in shift to Google's G Suite
Airbus to migrate from Microsoft Office over the next 18 months
The future of cognitive computing is now: advanced analytics is already saving lives and driving efficiencies at Airbus and The Weather Company
The Weather Company and Airbus are two organisations looking to use the Internet of Things and cognitive computing to save lives and improve services
Airbus A400M crash: Software fault confirmed as the cause
Airbus chief strategy officer confirms that a software bug brought down military transport plane
How Airbus built a security system to protect itself from IP theft - that German and US intelligence undermined
Airbus built a comprehensive security auditing programme to protect its intellectual property from theft - yet even that couldn't stop the US and German intelligence agencies from stealing its secrets