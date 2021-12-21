The $28 billion deal should help the enterprise software giant draw more healthcare clients to its cloud platform
The National AI Strategy aims to make ‘Britain a global AI superpower' but this will require more collaboration between public and private sectors
Some US government departments' cyber defences are at 'kindergarten level' compared to China's advancement, Nicolas Chaillan thinks
By accelerating the adoption of AI in the offshore renewable space, energy companies can dramatically reduce CO2 emissions and crucially reduce costs
Recent massive cyber-attacks have pushed interest and investment in AI-enhanced security, Computing research shows
Humans balk at the notion of any form of machine-based intellectual superiority - but we should embrace it
The funding will go to 38 AI research projects chosen in the second round of NHS AI Lab's award programme
It's time to turn the theoretical conversations around what AI should look like into real action
GCHQ has committed to using AI in a 'fair and transparent' way