Oracle to acquire Cerner in its biggest acquisition ever

Mergers and Acquisitions

The $28 billion deal should help the enterprise software giant draw more healthcare clients to its cloud platform

clock 21 December 2021 • 2 min read
What the government's AI strategy means for the private sector

Strategy

The National AI Strategy aims to make ‘Britain a global AI superpower' but this will require more collaboration between public and private sectors

clock 11 November 2021 • 4 min read
China is beating USA in AI race, says ex-Pentagon software chief

Strategy

Some US government departments' cyber defences are at 'kindergarten level' compared to China's advancement, Nicolas Chaillan thinks

clock 11 October 2021 • 3 min read
The role of AI in sustainable offshore energy production

Business Software

By accelerating the adoption of AI in the offshore renewable space, energy companies can dramatically reduce CO2 emissions and crucially reduce costs

clock 05 October 2021 • 5 min read
IT leaders are reluctant to trust AI in security - here's why they're wrong

Security Technology

Recent massive cyber-attacks have pushed interest and investment in AI-enhanced security, Computing research shows

clock 15 July 2021 • 5 min read
Never say never with machine intelligence

Big Data and Analytics

Humans balk at the notion of any form of machine-based intellectual superiority - but we should embrace it

clock 28 June 2021 • 3 min read
Government announces £36 million for AI diagnostics in the NHS

Health

The funding will go to 38 AI research projects chosen in the second round of NHS AI Lab's award programme

clock 18 June 2021 • 3 min read
Why we need certification for responsible AI

Strategy

It's time to turn the theoretical conversations around what AI should look like into real action

clock 26 May 2021 • 3 min read
How AI & proxies drive web scraping

Internet

clock 29 March 2021 • 8 min read
GCHQ will use AI to combat child abuse and human trafficking

Threats and Risks

GCHQ has committed to using AI in a 'fair and transparent' way

clock 26 February 2021 • 2 min read