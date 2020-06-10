agile
How Hillarys responded to the coronavirus outbreak
Hillarys’ Head of ICT Julian Bond talks to Computing about how the UK-based manufacturer responded to the coronavirus crisis – culminating this week in the government-ordered lockdown
The top-ten tenets of software quality assurance, part four: Methods
A method should lead a project to the desired result without significant variation, with much of the thinking already been done for you, writes Mark Wilson
The top-ten tenets of software quality assurance, part two: documentation
Not many people love documentation, but it's an essential element of any project. However, too much is just as bad as too little, warns Mark Wilson
Becoming a T-shaped engineer
The FT's Angelique Vu on how she switched from the creative arts to software engineering
Doing DevOps? Start with the mainframe, suggests Compuware CEO Chris O'Malley
The mainframe is here to stay because it does things better than other platforms in terms of transactions, efficiency, reliability, and security, says O'Malley
Breaking the mould: the rise of DevOps at KPMG
Lead DevOps engineer Ariane Gadd on building an Agile startup within the consultancy giant
How Worldline used DevOps to improve products and services
Worldline technical director Lee Sunter tells Computing how DevOps and agile methodologies has helped improve the company's flexibility
Beyond the buzzword: going agile
With more and more corporations jumping on the agility train, it's time to look at how they can become truly agile. It's not a catch-all solution, according to Stefan Franck, Executive Director at Netcentric, a Cognizant Digital Business, who has years...
Agility is at the heart of transformation at AccorHotels, says CDO Maud Bailly
The hotel giant is revamping its IT systems as it acquires multiple new brands
Kubernetes is a seachange technology - IT leaders should be at the helm
Kubernetes is now the de facto standard for deploying cloud applications
Adopting 'open' has driven change in the UK government
The government knows that data is important, but enacting change needed a shift in both culture and structure
DevOps in 2018: Scaling upwards, outwards and into the cloud
Computing's annual research finds DevOps entering the mainstream and early adopters looking at how to scale their efforts
CIO Interview: Aviva international CIO Fin Goulding
Goulding has the task of transforming the company's way of working - with agile at the forefront of his thinking
NHS trust CIO: Budget constraints makes agile and DevOps impossible without supplier help
With budgets cut, Bradford NHS Trust CIO Cindy Fedell believes it is impossible to sustain in-house development
How HMRC did DevOps
Andrew Sheppard, product owner, digital tax platform at HMRC explains that the taxman never set out to work in a DevOps way, it just happened...
How to Drive Innovation in Fast Moving Markets: Inside bet365's Mobile Development
Alan Reed, Head of Systems Development, Sports at bet365 discusses the role data has to play in his organisation's mobile development strategy
'Just because you use Agile, don't throw ITIL out the window', says Advanced
Marc Beder, director of technology at Advanced, explains organisations can pick the best of both Agile and ITIL methodologies
Branston pickle, design thinking, and agile
Mark Ridley, Group CTO at Blenheim Chalcot, explains the link between Branston pickle and agile development
A welcoming face: getting customer experience right
The do's and don'ts of customer-centric delivery
Tearing up the rulebook: How Bet 365 reinvented agile development to create a new method
How the "Dynamic Delivery Framework" is making waves at the betting company
67 per cent of UK firms see DevOps and agile adoption improving customer experience
While 88 per cent believe DevOps and agile is "critical" to digital transformation
How to become a data-driven 'algorithmic enterprise'
Mike Mason, technology activist and adviser to the CTO at ThoughtWorks, explains how to instil a DevOps culture, and the value of open source to the enterprise
Driving through digital and DevOps as a non-technical director
You don't need to be an expert in the tech, just in what it can do to create change, says Sharon Cooper of the BMJ