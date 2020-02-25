age verification
House of Lords introduces private member's bill to resurrect age verification plan
Baroness Howe of Idlicote's bill intended to force government into implementing the so-called porn block
Backbytes: If social media firms can see inside black holes they can create cast-iron age verification, claims Children's Commissioner Anne Longfield
Who on Earth would drive a Facebook driverless car?
UK porn website age verification laws to come in on 15th July
BBFC to oversee age-verification process, awarding certificates to providers that achieve privacy and data security standards
Government to extend age-verification to social media
Culture secretary Margot James admits plans to extend adult website age verification to social media websites
Government to forge ahead with mandatory age checks for adult websites
BBFC publishes guidance and draft regulations six months late