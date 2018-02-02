Agari

All businesses targeted by CEO phishing scams - losses estimated at $5.3bn

Security

All businesses targeted by CEO phishing scams - losses estimated at $5.3bn

Lack of payload make many phishing emails hard to block, warns Agari

clock 02 February 2018 •
Most read
01

UK hands over 585 million compromised passwords to 'Have I been pwned' service

21 December 2021 • 3 min read
02

Belgian defence ministry suffers cyber attack through Log4j exploitation

21 December 2021 • 3 min read
03

Facebook's internal messages reveal plans to ignore European privacy laws

21 December 2021 • 3 min read
04

Oracle to acquire Cerner in its biggest acquisition ever

21 December 2021 • 2 min read
05

Don't confuse data protection with data literacy

21 December 2021 • 3 min read