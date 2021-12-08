Afghanistan

Poor IT hindered evacuation in Afghanistan, says whistleblower

Government

Poor IT hindered evacuation in Afghanistan, says whistleblower

In thousands of cases, emails were not even read

clock 08 December 2021 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Top 12 Christmas gift ideas for 2021

03 December 2021 • 4 min read
02

Do we still need IT departments?

07 December 2021 • 7 min read
03

The real reason children aren't taking Computer Science at school

03 December 2021 • 3 min read
04

New data unveils most popular apps of 2021

01 December 2021 • 1 min read
05

Spar forced to close a number of stores following cyber attack

07 December 2021 • 3 min read