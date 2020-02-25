aerospace
UK to develop its own non-EU satellite network
The funding represents a severing of ties with the EU's Galileo project
NASA prepares to bombard Earth with space lasers
Space Force, anyone?
NASA's next mission will attempt to fly through the Sun
The Parker Solar Probe will have to survive temperatures of 1,400°
CBI Director urges collaboration to maintain UK's aerospace lead after Brexit
The Brexit white paper "gets pretty close" to company desires, but there's still work to do
Remote location in Scotland to host UK's first spaceport
The site is perfectly situated for launching small satellites into orbit
Virgin Galactic completes first supersonic mission since 2014 fatal test crash
SpaceShipTwo VSS Unity mission was a success
Brexit could hinder Britain's space technology capabilities, warn experts
NASA to develop new supersonic plane that's a lot quieter than Concorde
Scientists claim vanadium dioxide could transform aerospace and neuromorphic computing
Project backed by €3.9m of European Union funding