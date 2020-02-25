Advanced Threat Protection
Microsoft discovers security flaw in Huawei MateBook device manager driver
Malware protection designed to prevent another WannaCry highlighted security flaw in Huawei MateBook device manager, claims Microsoft
NCSC is monitoring the internet to block DDoS and other cyber attacks
Technical director Ian Levy says it will be "awesome if it works"
Hackers exploit Office 365 security flaw in malware and phishing campaigns
Glaring flaw enables attackers to drive coach and horses through Office 365 security