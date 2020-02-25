advanced persistent threat
TajMahal spyware framework with a sophisticated, previously unseen code base discovered by researchers
The TajMahal APT framework has been active for at least the past five years
Researchers observe cyber-attacks on Russian firms by North Korean APT group
Analysis of the tactics and tools used by the hackers suggests they were initiated by North Korean APT group Lazarus
Ukrainian military compromised by Trojanised targeting app on soldiers' smartphones
Dangers of side-loading apps vividly illustrated
Oracle must carry apology for botched Java security on its website for two years
Old builds stayed resident, opening security loops. Regulator orders ongoing apology
Is malware lurking silently in your network? Six important security steps
Corey Nachreiner, CTO of WatchGuard, explains that it's no longer a matter of if you'll get hacked, but when
Did Hacking Team design software that could plant child porn on suspects' PCs?
Hacking Team code uploaded to Github references 'child porn evidence fabrication tools'
Threat intelligence - the best form of defence?
Major organisations are subject to millions of 'security events' every week, but which ones should be ignored and which investigated? IBM argues that threat intelligence can help