Adobe Flash
Patch Tuesday: Bumper month for Microsoft as patches for 55 vulnerabilities are rolled out
Microsoft issues patches for more than 50 security flaws
Targeted advanced persistent threat using FinFisher surveillance software identified
Multi-stage attack uses Adobe Flash vulnerability to download FinFisher
Adobe to "retire" Flash in 2020
Adobe finally succumbs to pressure to kill-off much maligned Flash app
Nineteen critical bug fixes in Microsoft Patch Tuesday - including a remote code execution flaw affecting HoloLens
Patch Tuesday isn't going away just yet, although Adobe may be kicking its patch habit
New internet DRM standard approved by W3C in 'compromise' that critics say favours content providers
HTML5 and 'encrypted media extensions' will at least mean that Flash and Silverlight can be put up against a wall and shot
Adobe Flash: Emergency patch issued to fix serious zero-day flaw
Exploits for the latest in a long line of security flaws in Adobe Flash already seen in the wild
Google makes new move to kill off Adobe Flash in favour of HTML5
Chrome to push HTML5 and make Adobe Flash 'click to play' in bid to finally kill it off
Microsoft's Patch Tuesday overshadowed by Adobe's 52-fix release
Adobe promises to fix a major Flash flaw being exploited in the wild by the end of the week
New Adobe Flash zero-day overshadows another bumper Microsoft Patch Tuesday
Adobe promises fix for yet another critical Flash security flaw announced as Microsoft releases Patch Tuesday
Adobe working on fix for yet another 'critical' Flash bug being exploited on Windows 7 and XP
A critical vulnerability in Adobe Flash? That's unusual, isn't it?
Fixes for Flash flaws in IE and Edge browsers in Microsoft's latest Patch Tuesday updates
It's that time of the month, again
Cisco blocks Russian internet company implicated in ransomware
Cisco's Talos Intelligence slaps Eurobyte on the wrist - and promises further punishment if it doesn't buck up
Found an Adobe Flash zero-day? Flog it for $100k while there's still time
Zerodium opens chequebook for Adobe Flash 'heap isolation bypass' exploits
Adobe dumps Flash as it marks shift to HTML5
Ding-dong the wicked witch is (almost) dead
Adobe rushes out fast Flash fix for security flaw exploited by Pawn Storm hackers
Something for the weekend from Adobe
Russian hackers spark yet another Adobe Flash zero day security flaw warning
After this Tuesday's mega-patches, Adobe promises another one for some time next week
Mail Online readers exposed to ransomware cyber attacks
Daily Mail's online advertising network exploited by gang using Angler Exploit Kit
Another month, another monster series of patches from Adobe
Patch-mad Adobe releases fixes for 69 critical vulnerabilities
Shifu banking Trojan arrives in the UK, warns IBM
Russian-crafted banking malware spreads from Japan to UK - Europe and the US next on the menu
Adobe whacks Flash users with 23 security patches
Patchtastic Tuesday in store for Adobe Flash and Shockwave users
New Rig Exploit Kit snares 1.25 million victims - thanks to Adobe Flash security flaws
Cyber crime pays: Reborn Rig Exploit Kit makes its developers $25,000 per month
Oracle and Microsoft shuffle out anti-Hacking Team patches while Adobe takes the heat
Adobe (finally) patches the security flaws exposed by the Hacking Team crack - while Oracle and Microsoft sneak out their Hacking Team patches
Facebook's new CSO Alex Stamos calls for Adobe Flash to be discontinued
Adobe Flash: Kill it with axes, burn the remains, load the ashes into a rocket, and blast it into the sun, says Facebook's new CSO (well, sort of)
'New Hacking Team Flash security flaws? We'll get round to them this week' - Adobe
Further analysis of Hacking Team source code uncovers yet more zero-day flaws in Adobe software