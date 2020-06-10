Adobe
Magento Marketplace suffers data breach exposing confidential details of users
Magento's platform has been targeted in the past by Magecart scammers, but it claims its core products and services were not exposed in this latest incident
Kubernetes: seven lessons learned from deploying it at Adobe Advertising Cloud
SREs from Adobe step though the challenges they encountered deploying containers on AWS and OpenStack and how they overcame them
Seventy-four Microsoft vulnerabilities fixed in April Patch Tuesday
Adobe has also released seven updates fixing 43 security flaws - but Shockwave will remain unpatched against seven critical vulnerabilities
Adobe finally responds to claims of North Korean hackers exploiting Flash zero-day for TWO MONTHS
The best fix for Adobe Flash security flaws is to uninstall it
August Patch Tuesday fixes critical vulnerability in Windows' search services
And there's a monster bunch of Adobe Acrobat and Flash bug fixes, too
Adobe to "retire" Flash in 2020
Adobe finally succumbs to pressure to kill-off much maligned Flash app
AMD accidentally confirms that Vega graphics cards will be out this quarter
AMD's been teasing Vega for more than six months
SAP releases 27 Security Notes with most severe security flaw rated at 9.4
Five SAP Security Notes rated "high priority" by ERPScan
Users criticise Adobe for bundling Chrome plug-in with security patches
Adobe gives another masterclass in how not to do security
Adobe Flash: Emergency patch issued to fix serious zero-day flaw
Exploits for the latest in a long line of security flaws in Adobe Flash already seen in the wild
Google makes new move to kill off Adobe Flash in favour of HTML5
Chrome to push HTML5 and make Adobe Flash 'click to play' in bid to finally kill it off
Microsoft's Patch Tuesday overshadowed by Adobe's 52-fix release
Adobe promises to fix a major Flash flaw being exploited in the wild by the end of the week
Patch Tuesday: 'Critical' security patches for Adobe Flash and Internet Explorer
Strap yourself in for an "intense" Patch Tuesday
Adobe working on fix for yet another 'critical' Flash bug being exploited on Windows 7 and XP
A critical vulnerability in Adobe Flash? That's unusual, isn't it?
Fixes for Flash flaws in IE and Edge browsers in Microsoft's latest Patch Tuesday updates
It's that time of the month, again
Found an Adobe Flash zero-day? Flog it for $100k while there's still time
Zerodium opens chequebook for Adobe Flash 'heap isolation bypass' exploits
Top-10 security vulnerabilities of 2015
Apple's MacOS and iOS operating systems top the tables - pipping even Adobe to the top spot
Adobe dumps Flash as it marks shift to HTML5
Ding-dong the wicked witch is (almost) dead
Councils to be increasingly targeted by ransomware threats
Councils 'will quickly pay ransoms to restore their critical operations', claims McAfee Labs
Apple's week: Huge profits, Apple TV launch, and WiFi Assist lawsuit
Mac OS X also found to have the most vulnerable apps
CryptoWall ransomware uninstalls if it finds itself running on a PC in Russia, Belarus or Ukraine
CryptoWall ransomware dissected by Intel-led security group
Adobe rushes out fast Flash fix for security flaw exploited by Pawn Storm hackers
Something for the weekend from Adobe
Russian hackers spark yet another Adobe Flash zero day security flaw warning
After this Tuesday's mega-patches, Adobe promises another one for some time next week
Another month, another monster series of patches from Adobe
Patch-mad Adobe releases fixes for 69 critical vulnerabilities