Adam Harvey
Microsoft withdraws facial recognition database of 100,000 people
'MS Celeb' database had scraped images and videos published online under a Creative Commons open-source licence
MAC addresses: the privacy Achilles' Heel of the Internet of Things
For a device worn or carried by a person the MAC address is effectively a unique ID for that individual; this is a problem now and it will get much worse