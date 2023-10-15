Activision Blizzard

Microsoft completes $69b Activision Blizzard acquisition

Mergers and Acquisitions

UK finally gave the green light

clock 15 October 2023 • 2 min read
Mergers and Acquisitions

clock 22 September 2023 • 2 min read
Mergers and Acquisitions

Microsoft will have to licence content from Ubisoft under the proposed deal

clock 22 August 2023 • 2 min read
Mergers and Acquisitions

The completion of Microsoft's takeover now hinges solely on the UK's CMA

clock 17 July 2023 • 4 min read
Mergers and Acquisitions

The decision comes after Microsoft agrees to halt legal appeal against the original ruling and restructure the deal

clock 12 July 2023 • 2 min read
Mergers and Acquisitions

Microsoft's appeal against the competition regulator's blocking decision can proceed without delay

clock 30 June 2023 • 3 min read
Mergers and Acquisitions

Microsoft has form for making games Xbox-exclusive after an acquisition

clock 22 June 2023 • 3 min read
Mergers

Fears Microsoft will start making changes to gaming company's operations before it has concluded its legal review

clock 13 June 2023 • 2 min read
Mergers and Acquisitions

Denies CMA's block

clock 16 May 2023 • 3 min read
Mergers and Acquisitions

Companies now blocked from holding any stake in each other

clock 12 May 2023 • 1 min read
