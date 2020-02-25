ACS Law
ACS:Law goes abroad
The law firm which went out of business in February appears to be back, targeting users overseas
ACS:Law case closes with out of court settlements
Legal firm had already ceased trading amid the media storm
ICO fines ACS:Law's Crossley for data leak
Information Commissioner said the £1,000 fine would have been £200,000 if the data controller had not been of 'limited means'
ACS:Law faces massive legal bill for wasting court's time
Judge Birss says firm's 'chaotic and lamentable' conduct led to unnecessary costs
ACS Law may have to pay costs in file-sharing case
Law firm that sent legal letters to alleged file sharers sees final cases closed
Fast says file-sharing legal action must continue
Despite ACS Law dropping out of proceedings, the courts are facing pressure to see the MediaCAT case through to its end
File-sharing case begun by ACS Law must continue
Copyright owners have 14 days to join action in controversial file-sharing case, rules judge
ICO under fire for dropping BT data breach probe
Privacy campaigners say the move means the UK 'effectively has no data protection regime'
ACS Law file sharing cases dismissed
Law firm responsible for thousands of threatening letters to alleged file sharers sees eight cases thrown out of court