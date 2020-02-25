acquisition
Apple sued Corellium after failing to agree an acquisition purchase price
Apple has accused Corellium of infringing its copyright by creating digital replicas of Apple's iOS and other software
Facebook buys computer mind-reading start-up CTRL-labs in $1bn deal
CTRL-labs is developing technology to enable computers to be controlled by the brain
EU approves IBM's $34 billion acquisition of Red Hat
European Commission concludes that IBM's proposed takeover of Red Hat posed no competition concerns
Microsoft's GitHub acquires Pull Panda for code-review collaboration
Pull Reminders, Pull Analytics, and Pull Assigner now available free in the GitHub Marketplace
KCOM dumps pension-fund backed buyout in favour of Macquarie bid
Any advance on £563m?
HPE to buy supercomputer company Cray in $1.3bn deal
Data explosion and big data analytics behind Cray deal, claims HPE
UK pension fund in £500m buyout of KCOM
Universities pension fund goes to Hull to buy communications minnow
Apple buys Danish augmented reality start-up Spektral
Secretive Apple appears to have bought the company some time ago
ARM confirms 'biggest ever' cash deal to acquire analytics specialist Treasure Data
Treasure Data's technology will be integrated with June acquisition Stream and ARM's own Mbed cloud to create end-to-end IoT management platform
Cisco to buy Duo Security for $2.35bn
Cisco to integrate Duo's authentication, access management and remote monitoring cloud services with its own technology
Google plans to offer in-flight connectivity through Nokia acquisition
Sources say that the companies are in negotiations, but haven't reached an agreement yet
Google to buy Nokia's airplane broadband business
Google considering deal with Nokia for high-speed in-flight internet, according to reports
Qualcomm and Broadcom to meet to negotiate over $145 billion bid this week
Deal could be agreed over Valentine's Day meeting between Qualcomm and Broadcom
M&A carries on in unified comms space
The UC market continues to shrink while remaining the same size
Thales trumps Atos in Gemalto takeover battle
Atos folds after Thales agrees a deal for Gemalto 11 per cent higher than Atos's bid
Qualcomm rejects Broadcom's $130bn takeover bid - hints that an increased offer should do it
Offer undervalues Qualcomm following Apple lawsuit stock price drop
Qualcomm to reject Broadcom's $130bn takeover bid
Broadcom will almost certainly increase its offer in a bid to get shareholders on side
StoneCalibre acquires AVST to create joint voice and data UC firm
StoneCalibre has merged AVST and fax-over-IP company XMedius
VMware acquires cloud WAN provider VeloCloud
VMWare buys VeloCloud in a bid to drive into SD-WAN cloud technology
It's official: Broadcom bids $130bn for rival Qualcomm
Where does acquisitive Broadcom get the funding?
Lenovo takes over Fujitsu PCs for peanuts
Lenovo is to buy Fujitsu's PC business in an attempt to outflank HP
Cisco finalising $2bn deal to acquire BroadSoft - reports
Cisco close to buying BroadSoft in $2bn deal, according to Reuters
Cloudreach continues shopping spree with ETA acquisition
UK company is on the expansion trail following February acquisition by Blackstone
Cisco distances itself further from hardware base with Viptela acquisition
Cisco's acquisition of Viptela takes the company further out of its traditional territory and into the software space