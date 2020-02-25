accounting software
Brexit two months on: how has the vote affected the UK IT industry?
Have the sector's worst fears been realised?
The Children's Society aims to drive efficiency with e-documents and mobile working
Technology-driven efficiency drive at 134-year-old children's charity
Gloucester City Council extends partnership with Civica in bid to save £100,000
Council had seven-year agreement in place that had already delivered more than £200,000 per year in savings
Everest-FI: 'Business success today largely depends on the possession of the right information'
Sponsored Editorial: In today's climate, it's important to develop a rapid-access internal economic-financial ecosystem
Banking in the medieval age - or - my experience with the Halifax
24 hours to clear a fax, phones that don't dial out, and siloed offices where nobody talks to each other. This is the Halifax in 2015.
Is shadow IT emerging from the gloom?
Are CIOs and rogue apps starting to co-exist in peace?
2015 'leap second' to cause IT chaos, warn experts
Earth's one-second time shift needs attention to avert tech problems
BMI rolls out £2.5m Oracle PeopleSoft admin system across entire hospital network
Should complement NHS new Choose and Book rollout
SuiteWorld 2014: 'NetSuite is fine for global expansion, but we won't adopt domestically' says Williams-Sonoma
Though "I don't know what the future holds" says VP of international systems
Post Office admits computer system at centre of sub-postmaster prosecutions had bugs
However PO says probe into Horizon software justifies its 'confidence in the overall system'
Botched software rollout blows £3.9m hole in London taxi maker's accounts
Company blames new supply-chain management and accounting system