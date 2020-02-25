AA
Our bots are just flowcharts, they're not going to try to take over the world, says AA Ireland's Louise McCormack
Insurance companies have no choice but to automate so they'd better start learning how
Autonomous vehicles will require two-in-one insurance policies, suggest leaks from the Department for Transport
Driverless cars in the UK will require one insurance policy for the driver and another to cover the AI
AA chooses Tibco for first phase of business and IT transformation programme
Tibco was chosen because of its ability to 'execute in an environment where a high rate of change is expected'