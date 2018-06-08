8086

Hardware

Intel opens 24-hour Core i7-8086K giveaway

8,086 5GHz CPUs up for grabs worldwide - 500 reserved for the UK

clock 08 June 2018 • 3 min read

Hardware

Is Intel planning 5GHz 40th anniversary Core i7-8086K?

Online retailers start listing Intel Core i7 part celebrating the 8086 processor

clock 30 May 2018 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read