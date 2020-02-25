5G technology
US Senators propose $1bn fund to build 5G rivals to Huawei
$1bn funding intended to provide alternatives to telecoms equipment made by Huawei and ZTE
US steps up pressure on UK to bar Huawei from 5G telecoms networks
UK government to make final decision regarding Huawei's participation in 5G networks later this month
China officially launches research into 6G mobile technology
Two working groups have been created by the government in China to oversee work related to 6G research
Germany to allow Huawei in 5G infrastructure projects
Germany's updated 'security catalogue' to be released this week will detail security standards for mobile operators in the country
5G news: EE launches UK's first 5G network - beating Vodafone by a month
EE switches on the first sections of its 5G network in London, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Belfast, Birmingham and Manchester
O2 and Arqiva team up to improve mobile connectivity in London boroughs
The firms will deploy 300 smart cells across London to improve mobile reception