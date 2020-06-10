5G networks
Ditching Huawei would make 2025 broadband pledge 'impossible', ministers say
Media reports suggested last week that Downing Street was preparing the ground for an outright ban on Huawei
BT picks Ericsson to deploy the core of its 5G networks
In the wake of uncertainty over Huawaei, Ericsson has been selected on the basis of lab performance and future roadmap, BT says
Huawei warns that any disruption in its 5G participation in UK could do a 'disservice' to the country
A number of MPs have indicated the decision to deploy Hauwei could be overturned
US government makes last-ditch pitch to persuade UK to ban Huawei from its 5G networks
No way the UK can mitigate the risks arising from a network that includes Huawei equipment, US security officials warn
EU Council agrees 'risk-based' approach to 5G following bout of US lobbying
The US is 'pleased' to see the EU's conclusions on 5G
Trump bans Huawei and other Chinese companies from US telecoms networks
Trump's executive order doesn't mention any specific country or company, but represents a de facto US ban on China's Huawei
UK to approve Huawei to supply hardware for 5G networks - but only non-core components
Decision by Prime Minister Theresa May reportedly followed National Security Council meeting
Security flaws in 4G and 5G enable attackers to track phone locations and send fake messages
Vulnerabilities affect all four major mobile carriers in the USA
Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei says the US won't crush his company
Ren Zhengfei insists that all criminal charges against Huawei are politically motivated
NCSC believes risks associated with Huawei equipment use in 5G networks are manageable, claims report
Huawei faces pressure over claims its equipment could be used by Chinese government agencies to conduct espionage
Huawei open to supervision by European governments and customers
Huawei's EU vice president says the company is open to any system of supervision by European governments over 5G hardware