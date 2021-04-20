5G
Peter Cochrane: We need to forge a radical path to 6G
5G is way too inefficient for the IoT, argues Peter Cochrane
Qualcomm to acquire server chip startup NUVIA for $1.4 billion
The deal is expected to face regulatory challenges due to potential antitrust implications
Revving up the 5G rollout at Three UK
Three's 5G rollout means expanding capacity on many fronts at the same time, explains network strategy and architecture manager Firoz Vohra
Social media platforms asked to take much swifter action against fake 5G coronavirus conspiracy theory
The spread of such fake theories has resulted in destruction of mobile phone masts in many cities in Britain
Flaws in Diameter signalling protocol make all 4G networks prone to denial-of-service attacks
The protocol is used to authenticate message and information distribution in 4G networks
Peter Cochrane: Fake news, ignorance, and technology wars
State-backed cyber warfare is intended to sow confusion and disillusion people across the democratic world, writes Professor Peter Cochrane
Huawei can 'covertly access' mobile phone networks worldwide via secret 'back doors', claim US officials
Huawei denies claims that secret 'back doors have been built-in to Huawei mobile hardware for more than a decade
Government Huawei ruling will cost £500m over five years, claims BT
BT claims that it will need to remove Huawei equipment from the EE mobile network to comply with the government's ruling
Huawei granted 'limited' role in UK 5G and fibre network roll-outs
Government decides to allow Huawei to supply non-core 5G equipment
UK decision on Huawei's participation in 5G networks due today
Prime Minister Boris Johnson under pressure from both sides over inclusion of Huawei in the UK's 5G networks
UK to grant Huawei limited role in UK 5G roll out
Government sources indicate that Huawei's role in the UK's 5G networks will be limited to the periphery
BT and Vodafone to lobby government over Huawei ban
Network operators fear higher costs if Huawei is barred from providing 5G and other network hardware in the UK
UK set to approve Huawei technology for 5G networks
Huawei to be granted 'very limited' role, according to reports
Automakers fear Qualcomm antitrust win will increase cost of connected cars
Qualcomm is currently seeking to overturn a court ruling that requires it to renegotiate its patent licensing agreements with automakers
Eleven flaws found in 5G protocol that could enable real-time location tracking
Researchers have yet to receive a response from the GSMA over their security claims
Virgin Mobile defects from BT to Vodafone in new five-year mobile agreement
The end of a 20-year relationship for BT as Liberty Global-owned Virgin Media strikes new five-year mobile deal with Vodafone
EU warning over 5G security risks from state-backed entities
EU report warns that non-EU firms bidding for 5G network contracts could be "subject to interference" when they have strong ties to government - but doesn't mention Huawei or ZTE
EE 5G vs Vodafone 5G head-to-head review
We tested both next-gen networks at six locations across central London
Huawei unveils Kirin 990 5G, the world's first all-in-one 5G system-on-a-chip
Huawei's 5G chipset is made by TSMC using its latest 7nm manufacturing process
Three switches on its 5G network in London - prompting advert complaint from EE
EE complains that Three's adverts, claiming that "If it's not Three, it's not real 5G", are misleading.
UK goes back to square one on Huawei as Johnson promises to re-examine 5G access
US national security advisor John Bolton claims that the British government is re-thinking its policy on Huawei
China threatens India with 'consequences' if it bars Huawei from 5G networks
China wants Indian government to take an independent decision on 5G bidders
Apple buys Intel's smartphone modem unit in $1 billion deal
The deal covers about 2,200 Intel employees, intellectual property, leases and equipment
Government still unable to make a decision about Huawei use in UK 5G networks
Official review into Huawei's use in 5G networks claims current 'protections' are inadequate