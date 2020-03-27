4G networks

Threats and Risks

Flaws in Diameter signalling protocol make all 4G networks prone to denial-of-service attacks

The protocol is used to authenticate message and information distribution in 4G networks

27 March 2020

Security

Security flaws in 4G and 5G enable attackers to track phone locations and send fake messages

Vulnerabilities affect all four major mobile carriers in the USA

26 February 2019
