4G
Flaws in Diameter signalling protocol make all 4G networks prone to denial-of-service attacks
The protocol is used to authenticate message and information distribution in 4G networks
Government Huawei ruling will cost £500m over five years, claims BT
BT claims that it will need to remove Huawei equipment from the EE mobile network to comply with the government's ruling
Thirty-six new security flaws found in 4G mobile networks
South Korean researchers discovered 36 new flaws using a technique called 'fuzzing'
Huawei and Samsung settle 4G intellectual property dispute
Huawei had accused Samsung of using its 4G intellectual property without a licence
BT to bin Huawei hardware from 4G networks and bar it from 5G bids
EE to be brought into line with BT policy to only use Huawei at the edge of its telecoms infrastructure
And then there five: Connexin pulls out of 5G spectrum auction days before it is due to start
Connexin drops out of Ofcom auction due to start next week
Connexin drops out of 4G and 5G spectrum auction - before it's even begun
Ofcom says there are only now five bidders in next week's spectrum auction
Ofcom to start its 4G and 5G wireless spectrum auction next week
Auction being kicked off earlier than expected
Ofcom to investigate Three and Vodafone over allegations of network throttling
Ofcom to examine alleged breaches of net neutrality over Three's tethering rules and Vodafone's Video Pass
4G mobile networks are riddled with exploitable security flaws, claim researchers
Academics identify ten serious 4G security flaws
Ofcom's 4G and 5G spectrum auction will feature six approved bidders
Ofcom aims to hold the spectrum auction 'as soon as possible'
Vodafone to trial air traffic control system for drones
Vodafone to trial world's first drone safety system, but will it really take off?
Ofcom's 5G spectrum auction set for April after Three's legal challenge is rejected
Court of Appeals refuses to overturn original decision
5G - what is it, and do we need it?
Here's the reality behind the 5G hype
Peter Cochrane: Ignorance, 5G and the FTTP fiasco
Peter Cochrane castigates the "dominance of ignorance" over fibre and 5G in the UK
Samsung secures contract to replace Airwave handsets for UK emergency services
£210 million deal covers quarter of a million handsets
Harley-Davidson switches to bonded networking to improve reliability at H.O.G rallies
The now-replaced system would drop connectivity for up to 15 minutes every hour
EE threatens Ofcom with legal challenge over plan for 5G spectrum caps in upcoming auction
EE follows Three in threatening legal action against Ofcom - but for entirely different reasons
'As a service' model will create an accessible and future proof Internet of Things
Nick Sacke, head of products and IoT at Comms365, believes that the IoT is on the cusp of mass deployment, as organisations leverage low power wide area networking (LPWAN) and new IoT as a Service deployment models to achieve fast, low risk and low cost...
EE suffers UK-wide 4G network outage
Everything Everywhere is nothing nowhere across the UK this morning
Ofcom must put pressure on networks to provide better 4G coverage, says British Chambers of Commerce
'It's clear that the UK is lagging in the delivery of access to a world-class digital infrastructure.' says BCC
UK outranked by Peru in 4G mobile communications
Unreliable and patchy networks to blame for putting the UK behind Estonia and Peru in 4G