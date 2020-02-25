451 Research
Serverless versus containers: a DevOps phoney war
Analysis: Does serverless computing really spell the end for containers?
OpenStack growing at 35 per cent annually as private cloud increasingly favoured
Report by 451 Research predicts OpenStack revenues will be more than $5bn by 2020
Private cloud is cheaper than public cloud at high levels of utilisation, research
An OpenStack private cloud can have the lowest TCO so long as your engineers are used efficiently, finds 451 Research
Ten things that need sorting out before the IoT takes off
Entrepreneurs and analysts met recently to discuss the barriers in the way of making the connected future work
What's new in Hadoop?
The distributions are diverging as the latest additions make clear
Public cloud poised for a huge upswing this year
With Amazon and Microsoft announcing massive increases in cloud revenues many see 2016 as a pivotal year for public cloud adoption
OpenStack TCO higher than VMware, Microsoft, Red Hat because of 'premium-priced' talent
OpenStack distributions may cost less per VM hour, but a lack of engineers may mean a higher overall total cost of ownership