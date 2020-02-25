3nm
The outer limits? What will happen when microprocessors reach 'silicon plateau'?
As copper and silicon-based CPUs reach their physical limits, what is in the pipeline that will keep compute power growing? Nic Fearn investigates
TSMC to spend $25bn in shift to 5nm
TSMC claim follows Samsung reveal of its 7nm process
TSMC: 3nm fab could cost more than $20bn
TSMC founder Morris Chang warns that keeping up with the Intels will cost a record amount
TSMC plans 3nm fabrication facility in Taiwan, not the US
Five nanometres traditionally considered the limit of silicon semiconductor technologies