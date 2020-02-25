2e2
Vendor diversity should be key element of any cloud strategy, warns Ray Bricknell
Putting all your applications in one cloud can leave your organisation exposed, warns Bricknell
2e2 finally ceases to exist - with gaping £257m shortfall owed to creditors
2e2 Group, 2e2 Holdings and 2e2 Investments have all been dissolved, according to papers filed by FTI Consulting
Betfair puts its money on VMware's stack ahead of Cisco's UCS
Betfair's CIO tells Computing that the firm would have bet differently if they went through the VMware transition again
Betfair CIO: Shortage of VMware skills meant we had to cross-train staff
When systems integrator 2e2 went bust, Betfair decided to do the job in-house
Interview: Sarah Leslie, Iglo Foods CIO
Sarah Leslie, CIO of Iglo Foods Group - which operates the Birds Eye brand in the UK - explains why she feels confident in outsourcing her data centres to the cloud in the post-2e2 era
The big squeeze hits resellers
Resellers are being squeezed on all fronts - software, services and especially hardware. But the best-run companies are changing to meet these new challenges
First 2e2 now Tech Data? Accounting irregularities spell more trouble for the UK channel
Shares plunge in after-hours trading as distributor tells investors not to rely on last three years' accounts
'Give us £1m or your data gets it!': lessons of the 2e2 collapse
Would your outsourced data survive a 2e2-style collapse? Stuart Sumner talks to experts about what CIOs need to do to ensure business continuity
Birds Eye CIO: Choosing a cloud provider that won't go bust
Sarah Leslie, CIO of Iglo Foods Group - which operates the Birds Eye Brand in the UK - tells Computing how her organisation selects cloud and outsourcing providers which are unlikely to go out of business and lose her data
Logicalis acquires 2e2's European operations for £20.7m
Logicalis takes on board 480 of 2e2's European employees and takes 70 former 2e2 staff on in the UK
Bankrupt 2e2 stored user data in third-party datacentres
Customers 'ought to have known', says Onyx CEO Neil Stephenson
G3 acquires 2e2 company Diagonal
Diagonal employees will move to Weybridge-based SAP consultancy
Down and out: lessons of the 2e2 saga
When a company like 2e2 goes into administration, datacentre users can find just how few rights they have. Graeme Burton examines the options
2e2 datacentres saved in takeover by Oakley Capital
Peter Dubens' Oakley Capital appoints Daisy Group to manage the Reading and Gateshead datacentres
H4cked Off: The mystery surrounding 2e2 needs to be unravelled
Employees deserve to know why 2e2 collapsed
Is 2e2 under investigation by the Serious Fraud Office?
SFO says it cannot 'confirm or deny' whether it is investigating 2e2, while administrators say 'no comment'
2e2: pay up £1m now or we close the datacentre
Migrating data and software from Gateshead and Reading datacentres could take 16 weeks, claims bust company's administrator
2e2 employees saved by O2, as managed services business is acquired
107 former employees will move to O2 as part of the deal
Liquidation looms for 2e2 as administrators make 627 redundant
No buyers interested in purchasing the whole group, reveal administrators