Triumph and tribulation: a look back at 2012
While London 2012 provided a showcase for the very best the UK tech sector has to offer, the year also saw one of this country's biggest software names become embroiled in controversy. Stuart Sumner looks back at the highs and lows of the past 12 months...

Special report: 2012 and the war for data
The past few months have seen worrying developments for those who value their privacy and expect personal data to be handled with a degree of circumspection. So is the fight for the right to be forgotten a lost cause?

The IT legacy of the Olympics
Ian Foddering, CTO UK & Ireland, Cisco, talks to Computing about the long-term benefits the IT powering London 2012 will bring to the UK