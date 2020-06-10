2012 Tech
iPad mini named most in-demand Christmas gift
41 per cent of UK adults that are 55 or over have put a tablet, smartphone or laptop on their Xmas lists
2012: The year in devices and endpoint
The rise of BYOD, the fall of RIM and the bet-hedging of Microsoft
Triumph and tribulation: a look back at 2012
While London 2012 provided a showcase for the very best the UK tech sector has to offer, the year also saw one of this country's biggest software names become embroiled in controversy. Stuart Sumner looks back at the highs and lows of the past 12 months...
All London buses to accept contactless bank card payments from today
Tube to follow next year
Net address body disbands, condemns lack of government support
6UK says slow uptake of IPv6 will cost UK dear
Public sector IT: 2012 in review
Computing looks back at the government's IT initiatives this year and what impact they have had
Crash Podcast: 2012 - A year in IT
Join the Computing team for a review of the top IT news stories from 2012
BT launches 'hyper-fast' 10Gbit/s broadband trial
'Superfast' broadband rollout also gathers pace
Cisco predicts capacity to 'print' food in 15 years
Cisco futurist also foresees artificial intelligence in the cloud, in Twitter interview
Department of Heath selects Logica to provide payroll services
Seven-year deal will see firm responsible for payroll of 30,000 employees
Salesforce.com joins G-Cloud
Applications and platform available through the government cloud network
Recycled Acer Olympics ICT fleet saves schools estimated £1.5m
500 schools have now purchased discounted computer equipment that was used during the Olympics Games
Joanna Shields quits as Facebook Euro chief to join London's Tech City
New TCIO executive begins in January 2013
IPEXPO: Focus on change now needed to leverage the data centre of the future
Panel at industry event tackles what data centres will look like in the future, and concludes that training is critical
Oracle OpenWorld: How social drives business engagement
Digital word of mouth provides the most effective advertising, while London 2012 was 'the social event of all time'
Back to the future: new buzz-phrases, familiar problems
2012 may have been a red-letter year for UK public events, but how has it been so far for the technology sector?
Special report: 2012 and the war for data
The past few months have seen worrying developments for those who value their privacy and expect personal data to be handled with a degree of circumspection. So is the fight for the right to be forgotten a lost cause?
Sowing the seeds of digital success: An interview with skills champion Ian Livingstone
Author, entrepreneur and government-appointed skills champion Ian Livingstone explains why the UK's future prosperity depends on getting school kids excited about coding
ICO to investigate Essex County Council data breach
Security lapse has exposed 400 people to the threat of identity theft
Interview: M&S CIO aims to make his mark
Darrell Stein hopes his IT strategy can boost sales and cut costs
The IT legacy of the Olympics
Ian Foddering, CTO UK & Ireland, Cisco, talks to Computing about the long-term benefits the IT powering London 2012 will bring to the UK
Berners-Lee stars in Olympics opening ceremony
Inventor of the web given spotlight during London 2012 opener
Businesses warned not to underestimate remote working challenges during London 2012
Firms must carry out audits to ensure their systems are 'not too open'
Amazon's new London tech hub could put pressure on start-ups
Corporate giant sets up camp in London because of 'hotbed of tech talent'