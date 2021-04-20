15 questions
'I wanted to be Robocop, Arnie in The Predator, and of course, Lt. Ripley' - 15 Questions with Covea Insurance Transformation Manager Lianne Potter
Potter faces Computing's '15 Questions', and tells us about her fascination with the digital divide, cybersecurity and Arnold Schwarznegger
'I still think the otters wave at me' - 15 Questions with Church of England director of technology Terry Willis
Willis sits in the '15 Questions' hotseat and discusses how he got into technology, the best piece of advice he was ever given, and sea otters
'How did I get into tech? Playing 'Pong' on console helped!' - 15 Questions with VMLY&R Global CIO Trevor Attridge
Attridge takes part in Computing's '15 Questions' series and discusses the advice he'd give his teenage self, and the technology of the future he's most excited by
'My first job? Sausage making - perhaps that's why I'm a vegetarian' - 15 Questions with Asda CIO Anna Barsby
Anna Barsby on what makes her laugh, her favourite place in the world, and the best business advice she ever received ...