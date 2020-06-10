10nm
Intel unveils first 10th gen 10nm Core processors for laptops and 2-in-1s
Eight of the 11 Ice Lake processors also offer Iris Plus integrated graphics supporting Adaptive Sync
Intel promises 10nm CPUs with better graphics and WiFi at Computex 2019
Ice Lake coming to laptops later this year as Intel also shows off 5GHz Core i9-9900KS
Intel issues warning over falling sales in 2019 - but hints that 5nm chips could be on the way
CEO Bob Swan hints that the company's parallel 5nm process developments are on track - unlike its much-delayed 10nm manufacturing processes
Intel's 10nm CPUs might not come to desktops until 2022, leaked slides indicate
Leaked slides indicate that 10nm from Intel still won't be arriving in volume for another two or three years
CES 2019: Intel demos 10nm Ice Lake CPU and promises shipments later this year
Ice Lake will feature Sunny Cove microarchitecture in first major upgrade since 2015's Skylake
Intel unveils Sunny Cove 10nm architecture slated for 2019 - late 2019
Sunny Cove architecture will sit at heart of 10nm Core and Xeon Intel CPUs
Report claiming that Intel has 'pulled the plug' on 10nm development rejected by chip giant
Intel claims that 10nm parts will be out in volume by mid-2019
Intel rejects media report suggesting that it has 'pulled the plug' on its 10nm process
'We are making good progress on 10nm,' claims Intel
Intel: Don't expect 10nm CPUs for another year
10nm Intel microprocessors won't be appearing in volume until October, company warns
Intel releases first 10nm Cannon Lake CPU
Almost two years late - and just as AMD is readying 7nm Zen 2 for early 2019
'Yield issues' delays Intel's shift to 10nm - for at least the third time
Intel mired in production issues causing 18-month+ delay to 10nm Cannon Lake CPUs
Samsung starts mass production of second-gen 10-nanometre 8Gb DDR4 DRAM
Samsung claims industry first for second-gen DDR4 DRAM
Samsung begins production of second-gen 10nm low-power SOCs that could be used in new Samsung Galaxy smartphone
Samsung ramps up production of 10nm low-power plus (LPP) systems-on-a-chip
Intel teases market with 10nm microprocessors codenamed Ice Lake to debut by 2019
Coffee Lake, coming within weeks, was supposed to be built on 10nm process architectures
After flunking plans for 10nm Coffee Lake, Intel promises 9th-gen Ice Lake CPUs will go 10nm
Ice Lake probably won't appear before 2019 at the earliest