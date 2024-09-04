Improving the user experience through cloud innovation: DLGs shift to Azure Virtual Desktop

This strategic initiative, spearheaded by the Technology team, marked a pivotal moment in DLG's journey towards digital transformation and operational efficiency.

Deploying AVD to over 13,000 colleagues required meticulously planning and execution. Within a 12-month window we not only migrated colleagues to the new platform but packaged and tested 520 applications for the new platform, replaced the Microsoft Windows 10 environment, and replaced 1,200 personal computers with high performing virtual workspaces. This transition was not just about upgrading hardware and removing legacy environments but also about embracing a more flexible and scalable virtual desktop infrastructure.

Our 100-strong champions network were crucial to the success of our roll-out and after successfully piloting AVD with them, we deployed AVD across the business - increasing concurrent usage from 1,000 to over 7,000 within three-months. Choosing the optimum time for teams and colleagues was crucial to minimise disruption whilst maintaining operational continuity.

One of the primary objectives of deploying AVD was to enhance the user experience by providing a seamless and efficient virtual desktop environment. AVD offers several advantages, including improved accessibility, scalable to business demands with enhanced security, and reduced operational costs. We have also reduced the log-in time from three minutes to under one – but it's easier for a colleague to use too. Colleagues can now securely access their desktops from anywhere, on any device, ensuring business continuity and maintaining productivity. By addressing the specific challenges faced by colleagues (i.e., latency, system downtime and the need for secure access to corporate resources), AVD creates a virtual workspace that is not only efficient and secure, but also user-friendly and adaptable to various working conditions. This significant enhancement greatly enriches our colleague's IT experience.

Besides performing better, AVD costs less to operate too – realising significant savings over the former solution. By migrating from legacy on prem virtual desktop infrastructure, we reduced the need for physical hardware in DLG data centres and under desks. This has led to significant cost savings across maintenance, support, networking, security, and operating system upgrades.

The deployment of AVD at DLG represents a significant milestone in the company's digital transformation journey. The project has not only enhanced the flexibility and security of the work environment but has also resulted in substantial cost savings. As DLG continues to embrace innovative technologies, the successful deployment of AVD sets a strong foundation for future advancements and growth whilst enabling our colleagues to continue being brilliant for our customers every day.