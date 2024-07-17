Partner Content: Shaping the future - Amsterdam Connect unites global tech minds for tomorrow's innovations

There was an impressive turnout, featuring prominent participants from various industries and organisations, including Heineken, the City of Amsterdam, Air France-KLM, Securex and Yamaha Motor Europe NV, among others.

The agenda featured talks on initiating methods to improve team efficiency through adopting tailored software platforms.

Presentation topics included bridging the gap between human and AI collaboration, cloud transformations and software development.

Attendees heard from end users, partners and Atlassian's executives on how to create a world-class culture of software development and operations. The event also provided a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and exploring cutting-edge developments in software.

To conclude the day, the event's keynote Rick Maharaj, Global Field CTO at Atlassian, revisited the company's past, delved into its present, while taking a moment to look into future visions for its industry-leading products and services.

These sessions provided developers, team managers and CIOs with the opportunity to learn, take inspiration and collaborate with their peers.

Amsterdam Connect not only showcased the latest trends and innovations in software development and deployment technology, but it also fostered an environment for professionals to exchange ideas and build meaningful connections. By bringing together industry leaders, end users and partners, the event facilitated compelling discussions on pivotal topics to expedite growth and progress within the software community.

This article was sponsored by Atlassian